Suara.com – Principal of SMPN 2 Cimanggu, Cilacap Wuri Handayani became the public spotlight after reviewing several achievements achieved by the perpetrators of bullying. This then made netizens angry because they thought he was defending the perpetrator instead of the victim.

It is known that Wuri stated a number of achievements achieved by the perpetrator of bullying in front of the media crew. He said that the perpetrator was a talented child at school.

“He’s a child who has talent, which means he’s in Scouting, okay, then he also does extra work at school,” said Wuri Handayani to the media, quoted by Suara.com, Monday (2/10/2029).

“And the perpetrator once took part in a pencak silat competition at the district level and won second place, so there is an achievement. Then in the competition he took part in yesterday at the start of the school year, he took part in the recitation competition at the sub-district level and he was able to get the achievement winner,” he added.

The video of the Principal’s statement at SMP N 2 Cimanggu then circulated and was re-uploaded by the Instagram account @undercover.id and received many negative responses from netizens.

“If your child were to be beaten badly by him, would you still be able to say that, this teacher is hilarious,” wrote a netizen.

“A child who has talent but tortures people for what purpose, ma’am?” write another account.

Meanwhile, a self-proclaimed psychologist named Diah Mahmudah also responded to the video in the comments column. According to him, the Principal of SMP N 2 Cimanggu should think about giving a statement as a wiser educator.

He then gave an example of what an educator’s statement should be. Apart from that, the psychologist said that it was clear that the perpetrator had failed in morals, even had dulled empathy, conscience and emotional regulation.

“I only commented on your statement in this video. Why didn’t you think of giving a statement as a wiser educator? For example: “This perpetrator is an outstanding student. It just turns out that achievement alone is not enough. There is education on empathy, conscience, emotional regulation, and morals which should be given more attention. This incident became learning material for me and the curriculum team at school. I am also here to express my deep concern for the victim.”

“Obviously this student has failed in morals, ma’am. Blunt empathy, conscience, and emotional regulation,” wrote Diah’s official account.

Contributor: Ayuni Sarah