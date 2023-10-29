Suara.com – Actress Syifa Hadju is one of the public figures who openly and loudly defends Palestine. In fact, he took to the field to voice this.

It turns out that Syifa Hadju’s action received both pros and cons. Some supported him, but there were also those who questioned his actions and even ridiculed him.

Syifa Hadju joins demonstration to defend Palestine (Instagram/@syifahadju)

There are also netizens who challenge him to join the war against Israel rather than just shouting about it on social media.

“Many people said, ‘Okay, why don’t you just join the war there?’,” said Syifa Hadju, recounting the negative comments she received on Instagram.

While showing an annoyed face, Syifa Hadju answered, “This is the least we can do for them (Palestinians). So it’s like, why take such big steps when even the small ones are not done?”

According to him, the act of sharing content related to the current condition of Palestine and opening donations to the people there are small things that people outside can do to help them.

“One more thing, I wouldn’t dare to be vocal and openly defend something that I don’t believe in,” he continued.

Not only that, Syifa Hadju also received criticism that she only took photos when she took to the streets.

Smiling in annoyance, Syifa Hadju just showed her thumb.

“In fact, the important point is that it has to be uploaded because that’s the goal. Let’s share it as much as possible,” he said.

This 23 year old woman also admitted that she was affected, namely that several well-known brands canceled contracts with her. But this is not a problem for Syifa Hadju because she is firm in her stance.