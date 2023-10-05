With Wednesday’s announcement confirming the Spaniard’s departure at the end of this season, Honda now faces the very complicated scenario of having to find a replacement for the most successful rider in its history. Considering that it is a mission impossible to expect a profit from change, the reality is that it matters little whether it is Johann Zarco, Iker Lecuona, Pedro Acosta or the best version of Mick Doohan who arrives.

If there is one thing that the man from Cervera made clear before deciding to leave his “comfort zone”, as he himself defined the mark of his life just a few days ago, it is that the main problem that HRC needs to resolve is not the human variable in the equation. Especially this season, in which, for the first time in three years, he managed to get back on the saddle without physical limitations.

His departure from Honda, the greatest force in the World Championship, with which he won his six titles in MotoGP and in which he leaves his “family”, as he considers the human group led by Santi Hernandez, is at the same time a gesture of courage and surrender. Leaving an empire like the Japanese one to join a satellite team, where presumably the previous year’s Ducati awaits him, is undoubtedly a sign of the former. But also a sign of frustration for not having managed to open the eyes of the management of the Japanese manufacturer. Not even the obvious analogies with Yamaha’s current situation have had any awakening effect.

Marquez’s slamming of the door is only indicative of the idiosyncrasy that animates the Tokyo company, which preferred to lose one of its most universal faces, one of the best athletes of all time, rather than surrender to the evidence imposed in a championship dominated lately by the European manufacturers, and by their interpretation of the regulations.

Before announcing his decision to leave Honda earlier this week, the number 93 gave space to HRC executives to shake up the technical department and implement a plan to recruit engineers specialized in the most relevant areas ( aerodynamics, electronics, etc.), so as to make him reconsider his impulse to leave.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The response to this request was the dismissal, before the Indian Grand Prix, of Shinichi Kokubu, until then General Technical Director, and the promotion in his place of Shin Sato, until then responsible for the development of the RC213V. The expression that best defines how the team interpreted this change is: from the frying pan to the fire. Or, in other words, the stamp in Marquez’s passport towards Gresini.

Contrary to what some may think, the Catalan has not had a bad time in recent weeks, when he was debating whether to complete the final year of the four-year contract he signed in February 2020, or embark on an adventure with an uncertain future. Even among the people closest to him there were disagreements.

While some felt it wasn’t worth taking an escape route that could be limited to just one season (2024), others encouraged him to follow his heart. “At the moment,” one of Marquez’s entourage told Motorsport.com, “he doesn’t think about fighting for the title. His only goal is to get back on a bike and have fun again.”

Regardless of which side you talk to, whether you belong to the Repsol-sponsored team or the LCR team, the conclusion is always the same. “At Honda they don’t understand that either they change their attitude and let themselves be helped, or there’s nothing to be done,” a member of Lucio Cecchinello’s team replied to the writer, who now fears that the intrusiveness of the bosses will leave them without Zarco .

“What happened is just another example, even more serious, of what happened with Alex Rins,” says an authoritative voice from HRC, who obviously prefers not to give his name. “If Alex hadn’t felt mistreated, he would probably now be the best possible replacement for Marc”, adds this source, convinced that the only way out of this dynamic in which the most powerful constructor in the paddock is involved is a change of mentality that is unlikely to come from within.

