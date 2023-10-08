The Tottenham midfielder is at the top of the Juventus list for the January transfer window: his contractual situation with Spurs opens up to his departure from London

There are many pros – but also some cons – in Hojbjerg’s assessment of Juventus’ market monitoring. The Juventus club could intervene with a signing in January, the Tottenham midfielder is at the top of the list for a series of reasons that would make the operation functional. He is playing little and his contract is about to expire: according to rumors he would appreciate the Juventus destination very much and would not have made a secret of it with his closest contacts. However, Continassa should study the decisive move, without hesitation, to snatch him from the Premier League already halfway through the season.