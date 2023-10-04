SOARABANDUNGBARAT – Ornamental plants are a popular way to beautify a home or office, but did you know that some ornamental plants can cause allergic reactions?

Even though they are beautiful, here are four ornamental plants that you need to be aware of:

1. Paper Flowers (Bougainvillea)

Paper flowers are beautiful plants with brightly colored flowers that are very charming. However, the sap found in this plant can cause skin irritation.

Make sure to wear gloves when caring for paper flowers or avoid them if they are prone to skin irritation.

2. Mother-in-Law’s Tongue (Sansevieria)

This plant is known for its endurance and ability to survive in low light conditions.

However, the dust that accumulates on the leaves of the mother-in-law’s tongue can cause respiratory problems for some people.

Diligently cleaning these leaves and keeping the room clean is very important if you have this plant.

3. Lavender (Lavandula)

Lavender has a calming aroma and is used in many body care products. However, for some individuals, exposure to lavender flowers can cause allergic reactions such as itching or a blocked nose. Be sure to check for reactions to lavender before placing it indoors.

4. Palem Areca (Dypsis lutescens)

This plant is very popular in home decoration because of its dense green leaves. However, the dust that accumulates on its leaves can be a potential source of allergies for some people. Clean the leaves regularly and make sure the room is kept free of dust.

