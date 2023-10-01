Persib Bandung went on a rampage to defeat Persita Tangerang with a landslide score of 5-0 in the match week 14 of BRI Liga 1 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) Stadium, Bandung, Sunday (1/10/2023) evening.

David da Silva was the main actor in Persib’s home win with his hat-trick, aka hat-trick, against Persita in the ninth, 48′ and 51′ minutes.

Meanwhile, two other Persib goals were recorded by Edo Febriansah (44′) and Frets Butuan (90+3′).

Persib themselves continue their positive trend with Croatian coach, Bojan Hodak. Persib has been unbeaten in its last seven matches in League 1 with five wins.

Now Persib is in third place in the League 1 standings with 24 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, with this defeat, Persita fell further to 15th place, only one strip above the red zone, with a collection of 14 points from 14 matches.

At GBLA, Persib opened the scoring in the ninth minute through David da Silva’s goal. The goal-hungry striker from Brazil scored a goal with a header from a corner kick.

In the midst of the hunt for an equalizer, Persita’s goal was broken again in the 44th minute. This time, their goal was broken hard by Edo Febriansah.

The left back for the Indonesian National Team took advantage of a loose ball in front of the Persita penalty box after a corner kick. His left foot shot was too hard for the Persita goalkeeper to block.

Entering the second half, when the game had only been running for three minutes, Persib was able to score the third goal.

Ciro Alves’ penetration on the left side was completed by sending a pass to the far post. David da Silva came at the right time to grab the ball and score his second goal.

In the 51st minute, Persib was able to score the fourth goal, again through David da Silva. The former Persebaya Surabaya bomber scored a hat-trick for Persib through a process that was almost the same as the previous goal.

David da Silva came at the right time when Marc Klok applied pressure on the left. He then released a pass which was grabbed with one touch by Da Silva.

Persib is not yet satisfied with celebrating goals. In the 90+4 minute, Frets Butuan took advantage of Persita’s defense which was too easy to penetrate, weaved between the players, then fired an accurate kick into the bottom corner of Persita’s goal.

Lineup:

Persib Bandung XI: Teja Paku Alam; I Putu Gede, Nick Kuipers, Alberto Rodriguez, Daisuke Sato; Marc Klok, Dedi Kusnandar; Beckham Putra, Levy Clement Medinda, M Edo Febriansyah; David da Silva.

Coach: Bojan Hodak (Croatia)

Persita Tangerang XI: Rendy Oscario; M Toha, Christian Rontini, Javlon Guseynov, Mario Jardel; Mateo Bustos, Fahreza Sudin; Hanis Sagara, Ezequiel Vidal, Esa Sahrul; Ramiro Fergonzi.

Pelatih: Divaldo Alves (Portugal)