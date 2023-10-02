Broadside Games e Ravenscourt showed a new gameplay trailer for Bears in Space was released during the Realms Deep Event. The first-person action shooter confirms its collaboration with the label of PLAION, Ravenscourt. It will come up PCvia Steam, in 2024.

You can see the trailer at the bottom of the news. Below is the description of the game:

Bears In Space is an action-packed, bullet-filled first-person shooter adventure coming to PC-Steam.

In Bears in Space the player takes on the role of Maxwell Atoms, a solar marine turned extraterrestrial castaway. His DNA mixes with that of a bear and now he is ready to wreak havoc, literally, in a wacky and fun adventure like few others. Armed with a vast arsenal of wacky weapons, the player will have to fight their way through hordes of robots in an attempt to get back home.

Realms Deep 2023 returned on September 30 for a late-night talk show. This annual digital event is a one-day-only broadcast highlighting exciting, action-packed games, from hardcore shooters to RTSs, horror games and role-playing games. The event featured updates on upcoming 3D Realms projects, as well as news, previews, interviews and more from major publishers and developers around the world.

It will be playable at PAX Aus at PAX Rising (“Booth: 51”), October 6-8.

For more information on Bears in Space, you can visit the official website. Below is the trailer.