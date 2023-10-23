Doctor Jarre: “I told him about Rossi, who had bet and also committed a sporting offense. Yet, after the disqualification, he managed to win a World Championship as an absolute protagonist”

For forty-five days – and for at least the next year – Nicolò Fagioli’s coach will not only be Massimiliano Allegri, but also Paolo Jarre. No master’s degree in Coverciano, but 40 years of experience in the field of addiction pathologies. Alcohol, psychotropic drugs, tobacco, gambling. “Since I retired – says the 69-year-old Piedmontese psychotherapist, until two and a half years ago director of the addictions department of the ASL To 3 from the western outskirts of Turin to the border with France – I mainly deal with project supervision and, training around Italy. For Fagioli, I made an exception to the rule. I have been following Nicolò for a month and a half: we see each other twice a week.”