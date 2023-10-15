It looks like a Samsung SSD, but it is not, it is fake. The speed and performance are not what it promises. Although if you pay 40 euros for a 4 TB SSD, you get what it costs…

A Reddit user has purchased a supposed Samsung 990 Pro SSD with 4 GB of RAM and PCI-e 5.0 on AliExpress for only $39. As one might imagine, it is fake, it works at snail speed… and it died a few hours later, unable to cope with the performance tests.

Samsung’s Pro SSDs are among the best on the market, although they have had performance problems lately. But they are not cheap. The 990 Pro model in its 4 TB version, in addition to being very difficult to find, costs 316 euros. If a Chinese seller asks you for 39 euros for it, you have to start being suspicious…

Reddit user Nukklear knew it was a scam, but decided to buy one to see what it was. He came across an SSD that surprisingly had 4TB of space, but everything else was a fraud.

Beware of fake SSDs from AliExpress and other stores

After paying the $39 and waiting a couple of weeks, Nukklear received its 4TB 990 Pro SSD. He tested it with ValiDrive, the new tool to detect the real space of a storage drive… and surprisingly it had 4 TB. But the rest is a deception.

As we see here, the fake SSD is advertised as an SSD PCIe 5.0with NVME 2.0, 4 TB, a reading speed of 10,000 MB/s, and a writing speed of 9,520 MB/s:

Nukklear / Reddit

Nukklear analysis has proven that It is a PCIe 3.0 SSD, with a maximum speed of 1,000 MB/s in writing, and 628 MB/s in writing. That is, 10 times slower than promised, and 7 times slower than Samsung’s SSD 990 Pro, which in addition to being PCie 4.0, exceeds 7,500 MB/s.

In real-world use of the SSD, this Reddit user only got speeds of 100 MB/s, which fell to 30, and even 10 MB/s, in long data loads. Worse than a conventional hard drive.

The label of the fake Samsung SSD, shown in the opening photo of the news, has some easily detectable alarms. This is the original from Samsung:

As we see, the main difference is that the original has the Samsung logo. The fake one says it was made in China, rather than Korea, by a manufacturer called Delaihe Electronics, which does not exist. The website and QR code are fake, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Nukklear says that it subjected the SSD to several speed and performance tests, where the SSD is squeezed to the maximum. Within a few hours, the SSD died.

Although this scam has occurred in a Chinese store like AliExpress, it must be said that They also happen often on Amazon. A few days ago a buyer purchased 12 USB flash drives on Amazon, and all 12 were fake:

Fortunately, These types of scams are usually easy to detect. There are clues in the labels, and the description of the product in the store.

But above all, the key is the price. If it is much cheaper than what it costs under normal conditions, it is almost certainly a fraud. A 4 TB Samsung SSD, which costs more than 300 euros, sold for only 39 eurosit should set off all the alarms…