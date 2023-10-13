The ants attack again. Empire of the Ants has been shown for the first time showing off its full photorealistic graphic potential thanks to the power of Unreal Engin 5. Don’t miss the trailer and its first details.

A new project developed by Tower Five and Microids has been announced out of nowhere. Empire of the Ants It has looked great in a first presentation that will delight those players who love photorealistic projects… and ants.

Empire of the Ants has been confirmed for PS5 and PC arriving sometime in 2024. The game gives us a adventure and strategy proposal which seems to bring together elements seen in sagas like Pikmin, under a mini approach based on games like Grounded.

In this ant adventure we will put ourselves in the hands of 103 683 rd, an ant that will have to make its colony prosper. basing its story on Bernard Werber’s novel “The Empire of the Ants”now adapted to a video game.

Bernard Werber’s novel has captivated millions of readers with its fascinating universe and its reflections on human nature. “We are very proud to offer players the opportunity to discover this universe from a new perspective, through this adaptation of the video game,” he says. Microids.

The first details of Empire of Ants

Obviously, the highlight of the game is its technical capabilities. Empire of the Ants looks outrageously good in photorealistic terms thanks to the good performance of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

However, Microids has already provided many other details about this game. The first is that everything will be in third person throughout a plot that will lead us to obtain unique abilities to use in battles and while we explore the map.

Be careful because it is about a 3D title focused on real-time strategy. The RTS fundamentals will shine here as the game offers a progressive difficulty system that will escalate as we advance and delve into its mechanics.

The seasons and the day and night cycles will play a fundamental role, as they will produce changes to the map and also to the narrative. We can also expect encounters with all types of wildlife as we explore the grounds of a French forest.

What do you think of this Empire of Ants? We will be very attentive to learn about the possibilities of this game that aims to be a real treat for those who are passionate about technical deployments using Unreal Engine 5.

Empire of Ants is another example of the graphical power of this engine. Do you want more? We leave you with 10 games with ultra-realistic graphics with Unreal Engine 5 that seek to leave you speechless.