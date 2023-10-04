Learn about the theory that could lead Baylan Skoll to be the key to new stories in Star Wars

An enigma that has floated in the Star Wars universe, involving the plot of the Ahsoka series, has been partially resolved. In the final season of the series, Baylan Skoll makes a brief but impactful appearance. The character played by Ray Stevenson appears on top of some statues that are a nod to the Argonath from The Lord of the Rings.

Baylan Skoll and the mystery of Mortis

If you’ve been wondering what Baylan Skoll has been searching for throughout the series, we finally have some answers. The enigmatic character is in search of a power that transcends the Jedi and the Sith. It seems that he has found what he needed to end the eternal conflict of the galaxy.

The statues he discovers are of the Gods of Mortis, a trilogy of characters linked to the flow of the Force throughout the universe. These gods were essentially the personification of balance in the Force, with the Father being the central figure who maintained this balance.

The fact that the statue of the Daughter is worn and destroyed is not a symbolic coincidence. This statue represents the state of the light side of the Force in the galaxy, which has diminished considerably since Order 66 and the destruction of the Jedi Temple.

The Ahsoka series has played with the idea of Baylan as a seeker of hidden truths, beyond his apparent loyalty to Thrawn or Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth. With this revelation, her story could radically change the future of the Star Wars universe.

Dubious alliances

Without a doubt, one of the most striking aspects of Baylan Skoll is its lack of clear alignment with the existing forces in the galaxy. He is not Sith, he is not Jedi; It is an enigma that seeks something much greater. This raises the possibility that Baylan Skoll could be the key to opening new doors in the Star Wars narrative, allowing the inclusion of elements beyond the eternal battle between good and evil. Could his search for the Gods of Mortis lead us to dimensions of the Force we have not yet contemplated?

Furthermore, the fact that Ray Stevenson, a great actor, gives life to this character underlines the importance that Baylan Skoll could have in future plots. Until now, Stevenson has maintained an aura of mystery around his character, which has heightened expectations and anticipation. It’s a riddle that fans are eager to solve, and one that could have significant repercussions not only on the Ahsoka series, but on the entire Star Wars universe.

A thread connects Baylan Skoll to Snoke

The presence of these statues suggests that Baylan could be trying to become the new guardian of the balance of the Force. With these discoveries, Baylan is on his way to becoming a key character, especially considering his symbolic connection to Snoke.

During The Clone Wars series, the characters Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi also interacted with these entities. Their symbolic relevance as guardians of the flow of the Force could make Baylan Skoll the next protagonist in this mystical line.

Baylan Skoll’s final moments in the Ahsoka series raise more questions than answers. Is this the end of Baylan’s quest, or simply the beginning of a bigger, more dangerous adventure? Mortis Monastery could be the final destinationwhere the true essence of the Force resides.

Aside from the series, it’s impossible to ignore the cultural impact that Mortis’ arc has had on the franchise. Since their appearance in The Clone Wars, these characters have fascinated fans with their mysticism and deep connections to the Force. Now that Baylan Skoll appears to be on his way to uncovering these secrets, the Star Wars universe could be about to expand in ways we never imagined.

All Ahsoka episodes are now available on Disney+.