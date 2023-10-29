The curious case of Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich-Darmstadt

After 331 days of waiting, Manuel Neuer returned to the pitch to defend Bayern Munich’s posts. In fact, in the match against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, the German goalkeeper was back at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal. The match between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena was a match bordering on the surreal. In fact, at the end of the first half (with the result 1-0 for Bayern), three players had already been sent off. Specifically, Kimmich for Bayern Munich (first dismissal in his career), Gjasula and Maglica for Darmstadt.

An incredible first half at the Allianz Arena, made even more original by a curious episode which saw Manuel Neuer as the protagonist, the eagerly awaited Bayern Munich goalkeeper returning after 331 days since the last time. In fact, as demonstrated by the images, the German played the first part of the match against Darmstadt with the four-star shirt of 2019. A small-big mistake from the goalkeeper of Thomas Tuchel’s team who, once the second half began, remedied the curious mistake by wearing the new shirt, the one with the five stars on the Bayern Munich crest.