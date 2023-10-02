The name of Alvaro Bautista is increasingly etched into the history of Ducati. In addition to becoming the rider who brought back to Borgo Panigale last year a Superbike world title that had been missing since 2011, on Sunday in Portimao he also became the one with the most successes among the production derivatives for the Red colours.

With the hat-trick achieved in the Portuguese round, in fact, the rider from Talavera de la Reina reached 56 victories aboard a Ducati, overtaking two sacred monsters such as “King” Karl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss, stopped at 55 and 52 triumphs each.

With a little more luck it could have been an unforgettable weekend both for him and for the Bolognese brand, because Saturday’s triumph has already put the Constructors’ title on paper, while there is very little left for Alvaro’s second Drivers’ World Championship, which now it really seems like a formality. In fact, the Spaniard will only need to score just 2 points between the three races of the final round in Jerez de la Frontera to be certain of the world championship title.

“A truly exciting weekend. I certainly didn’t expect to do hat tricks and what makes me particularly proud is to have won by fighting every corner with Toprak to whom I congratulate because he was a really tough but always correct opponent”, he said Bautista after the double in the Algarve.

“I must admit that I had a lot of fun: he never allowed me to make my pace, attacking me at every lap. I stayed focused, trying not to make any mistakes. The championship? I’ll tell you the truth: it’s right that the title is awarded to Jerez and I hope that many fans will come for the round,” he added.

