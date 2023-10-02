The Circus of production derivatives stopped in Portimao for the eleventh round of the season.

In Race 1 Alvaro Bautista got the better of his direct opponent Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, after triggering a series of overtaking and counter-overtaking around halfway through the race, then taking the top step of the podium. Excellent fourth place for Garrett Gerloff on BMW, while Rinaldi was forced to retire due to a technical problem. Thanks to Alvaro’s first place, Ducati is also the Superbike World Manufacturers’ Champion! The same title arrived for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer a few hours earlier in the World SSP championship with Nicolò Bulegagraduated World Champion 2023.

The Superpole Race, the half-distance race that takes place on Sunday morning and whose result establishes the starting order in the afternoon race, once again sees Alvaro Bautista cross the finish line first after a stupendous tussle with the Turkish Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu. In fact, in turn 13, Alvaro passes Toprak and wins by just 142 thousandths.

In Gara 2 to Portimao Alvaro Baptista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) achieves his 56th victory in the Superbike World Championship and thus surpasses the record of Carl Fogarty, who won 55 races with Ducati. The Spaniard batted Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) after a long battle which saw 35 position changes. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) achieved another good fourth place and again today its is the best BMW. It’s three seconds ahead Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK), started from the front row. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) finishes sixth: for him it is the second round in a row which ends with a great comeback.