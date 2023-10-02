Battlefield 2042developed by Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, reveals the sixth season with a new trailer for the multiplayer shooter released in 2021. Reviewed by our Ale Alosithe first person shooter is preparing to welcome a new path for his video game, full of an already notable post-launch since its publication.

In the trailerIndeed, a new location is shownfull of many activities, as well as a context that could actually attract the most passionate players of the franchise. Coming next October 10ththe battle will literally spread on all fronts.

