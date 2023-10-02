Today the team of Battlefield 2042 has unveiled the first trailer of the new season, Season 6: Dark Creations, showing the chaos players will encounter when they enter battle. You can watch the teaser trailer for Dark Season 6 below, for your first look at the intense action involving complex experiments gone awry.

This is the text that accompanies the video:

Embrace your fears and discover the darkest and most unnerving Season of Battlefield 2042.

Battle in the claustrophobic environments of a new map Use new gadgets and weapons Unlock new Battle Pass items

Il October 5 a will then be published new trailer which will show the gameplay, with season 6 which will be available from October 10th. Below is the presentation video.