The team of Battlefield today revealed Season 6: Dark Creations of Battlefield 2042. Available from October 10ththis new season brings a series of new content to the game, including an unpublished map, weapons, gadgets and gameplay improvements. This core content will be available to all players as part of the 100 free levels Pass battaglia; additional cosmetic items can be earned with the release Premium of the Battle Pass. Furthermore, Battlefield 2042 will be free on all platforms from October 12th to 16th.

You can see the trailer for Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of season 6:

In Season 6, the fight on the battlefield takes a turn for the worse: Dis-pat soldiers are captured and experimented on by an evil organization. Concealment, the brand new Dark Creations map, set in the Hebrides, Scotland, is inspired by fan-favorite maps from the series’ past, such as OPERATION PRISON (Battlefield 4) and OPERATION METRO (Battlefield 3), and is the first map in the franchise to present a completely indoor environment, with play spaces built for intense claustrophobic infantry-only firefights and more than a few dark secrets.

As with all new Seasons, players can expect a variety of new weapons and gadgets to find and experiment with in Dark Creations. The VHX D3 features optimized portability and performance, making it a valuable weapon for close-quarters and medium-range combat. The Laugo Alien is an L9CZ pistol whose semi-automatic, highly accurate fire is best suited to close-quarters situations. Finally, the G428 rifle has exceptional accuracy and remarkable penetration capability for shooters. The new gadgets are the Ammo Pouch and the Health Pouch, which give players a way to help their squads when death approaches. To provide rapid support to targets, you can board the YUV-2 Pondhawk, a dynamic two-person aircraft with flight capabilities.

In addition to all this content, several new quality additions are coming to Season 6, including improvements to Aim Assist for console players to improve cross-play fairness, recon balance, management improvements of vehicles, such as tank rotation, jet management, speed/gravity adjustments and more.

Battlefield 2042 will be available for free on all platforms from October 12th to 16th, so there’s never been a better time to dive in and master the unknown with your team. You can click here for more information on free access. To learn more about Season 6: Dark Creations, you can click here.

Below is the gameplay trailer, at this link the previous presentation film.