Battlefield 2042 debuted surrounded by controversy and quickly became one of the most criticized installments of the franchise. Although it seemed like an insurmountable failure, the developers kept their finger on the line and managed to save the project through updates, new seasons, and more. Luckily, those efforts paid off.

We must remember that the multiplayer FPS from DICE and Electronic Arts debuted with 105,397 simultaneous players on Steam. Unfortunately, in the coming months it lost a large sector of its community at an accelerated rate, and many players even went to the previous titles in the series.

Battlefield 2042 is experiencing its best moment on Steam since launch, why?

Although this online proposal seemed like it was going to be doomed to failure, it stayed afloat thanks to the new content that arrived in the following weeks. Now, he is in a very good position.

What happens is that Battlefield 2042 is experiencing its best time on Steam since its original launch at the end of 2021. At this moment, 42,725 people are enjoying this multiplayer experience, while the maximum peak of the last 24 hours was 102,009 concurrent users.

Battlefield 2042 triumphs big on Steam

So why did this video game resurface and see a significant spike in popularity on Valve’s platform? There are multiple reasons that contributed to this increase in the player base.

To begin with, the online title received its Season 6 of content on October 10, which introduced a new Battle Pass with many rewards, a new map and other important news. Additionally, it currently has an attractive 84% discount, so players can purchase it for only $223.84 MXN.

The third and final reason is that Battlefield 2042 is celebrating a free weekend that will run until October 16. The interesting thing is that during the same period the Open Beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III takes place, so it is striking that a sector of the community preferred to try the DICE and Electronic Arts title.

Despite improvements, Battlefield 2042 still has mixed reviews on Steam

Of course, the real question is whether the multiplayer FPS will be able to maintain its player base when the free trial period comes to an end.

But tell us, what do you think of the resurgence of this game? Let us read you in the comments.

Battlefield 2042 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can read more news related to it if you visit this page.

