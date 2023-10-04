Fans and Robert Rodriguez want Alita: Battle Angel 2 to come true.

Good news about Alita: Battle Angel 2, as director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron are expressing their excitement about the possibility of the sequel happening. The original film, based on the manga by Yukito Kishiro, captivated audiences in 2019 with its captivating story and stunning visuals.

In a conversation with TW, Robert Rodriguez spoke about his and James Cameron’s shared desire to bring Alita: Battle Angel 2 to life.

These are his words:

“Yes, Jim and I always talked about how we would love to do another Alita. That studio (20th Century) was bought by another studio (Disney). They’re starting to make movies now. But for a while 20th Century didn’t make any of its movies. I think you’re now seeing some being implemented. We would love”.

What is the first movie about?

The story does not feature Alita, a battle cyborg who wakes up with no memory in an intriguing futuristic city. As she unravels her mysterious past, Alita finds herself caught in a fight for justice and identity in a world full of dangers and secrets.

The ending of Alita: Battle Angel left the door open for future adventures and that’s why fans are eager for more. The film has since gained a passionate following known as the “Alita Army,” which has been actively campaigning for a sequel.

This is not the first time that the possibility of making Alita: Battle Angel 2 has been mentioned. Both Robert Rodríguez and James Cameron have been committed to the idea and have expressed their desire to carry it out.

They both believe in the project.

James Cameron, known for hits like Avatar and Titanic, has suggested that he is ready to work on Alita: Battle Angel 2. In June 2023, he commented: “And on Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel movies, I’ll be working in Austin, so it didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

A return to the exciting, action-packed cyberpunk world would be a significant milestone for Robert Rodriguez, who is also exploring other exciting projects, such as the Spy Kids reboot on Netflix and possible additional Desperado installments.

Although Alita: Battle Angel 2 has yet to be officially announced, the commitment and passion of Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron, along with the enthusiasm of fans, seem to be a promising sign that this beloved franchise could return to the big screen. in the near future.

The first installment can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.