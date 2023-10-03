The pandemic years and the period of return to normality resulted in a series of delays in the gaming world at a time when there was no certainty and release dates could change at the least expected moment. That has already been overcome, but there are still some projects that appeal to break the sad news and this is the case of Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch. Video: Batman: Arkham Trilogy – Reveal Trailer Batman: Arkham Trilogy will no longer debut on Switch on October 13 A few moments ago, the official Batman Arkham account on X | Twitter reported that the Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection that would debut on Nintendo Switch on October 13 suffered a delay because the desired level of quality has not been reached to provide the best possible experience for hybrid console players interested in these deliveries of the Dark Knight, which are among the best that have been made in the superhero genre in gaming.

What is the new release date for Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch?

That said, the new release date for Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch is next December 1, so in the end there is good news because the collection remains in place for this year and will be available before Christmas, so it could be a good gift for the holiday season.

As part of the announcement, some fans expressed in the publication their wish that this delay responds to a last-minute change in favor of the 3 video games being included in the Switch cartridge since the collection has been criticized because it will only have the first game, Batman: Arkham Aslyum, while Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will have to be downloaded.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: AMLO, Supreme Commander of STREAMERS IN SPANISH

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News