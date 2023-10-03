Initially expected in about ten days, The release of Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch has been postponed a few months.

WB Games he made it known that the development team needs more time to be able to offer users the best possible experience, for this reason the publication of the collection has been postponed to December 1st.

Sviluppata da Turn Me Up Games, the Batman: Arkham Trilogy will include all the titles originally made by Rocksteadytherefore Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight, including the related DLC.

