Have you already finished your game library and are looking for something to enjoy for the next few days? In that case, we bring you excellent news. We say this because Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Batman: Arkham and more high-profile games have attractive offers of up to 90%.

What happens is that Warner Bros. Games is currently holding a special sale on Steam. This way, some of their best video games, recent and old, are discounted and can be yours for a very low price.

If it catches your attention and you want to sink your teeth into proposals like Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Hogwarts Legacy, Batman: Arkham Knight and many more, you better hurry up. We say this because this limited time promotion will end on November 2.

Mortal Kombat, Injustice 2 and more are 90% off on Steam

Fans who want to enjoy recent releases are in luck, because Hogwarts Legacy, one of the best video games of 2023, has a 30% discount and costs $699 MXN for a limited time. Its Deluxe edition, which includes additional content, is worth $839.30 MXN.

Fighting game enthusiasts can also purchase interesting experiences. Mortal Kombat 11 only costs $79.99 MXN thanks to an attractive 90% discount, while its Ultimate version has 85% and is worth $149.85 MXN. Injustice 2, the title based on the DC Comics superheroes, can be yours for only $79.99 MXN.

MK11 and Injustice 2 are up to 90% off

Do you want both titles and can’t decide which one to buy? In that case, you should know that there is a special bundle that includes Injustice 2 Legendary Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for only $159.99 MXN.

Fans of superheroes and the mythology of the Dark Knight are also in luck, because Gotham Knights has a 75% discount and costs $249.75 MXN. On the other hand, the Batman: Arkham Collection, which includes the trilogy developed by Rocksteady, boasts an 85% discount and is worth $149.85 MXN. It is also possible to purchase each title individually.

Great Batman games are on sale on Steam

Back 4 Blood, the zombie FPS inspired by Left 4 Dead, costs $239.80 MXN. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the title that summarizes the 3 film trilogies with the characteristic humor of the collectible brand, is priced at $263.68 MXN. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and more The Lord of the Rings games also have very attractive discounts.

You can check out the full list of offers by visiting Steam or clicking here.

But tell us, which game are you planning to purchase? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find more offers if you visit this page.

