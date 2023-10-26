It seems that keeping secrets has become almost impossible in the video game industry but sometimes leaks happen by mistake. This is exactly what just happened with Batman: Arkham Knight, which is back in the conversation thanks to the leak of the suit worn by the Dark Knight in his latest film starring Robert Pattinson.

Video: Batman: Arkham Trilogy – Reveal Trailer

Robert Pattinson’s suit in The Batman arrives by surprise in Batman: Arkham Knight

A few moments ago, the Batman fan community shared a leak that came as a surprise via the Epic Games Store. According to the information available at this time, the version of Batman: Arkham Knight available on this platform received without prior notice a skin of the suit used by the DC superhero in his latest film: The Batman de 2022 with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. The skin was reportedly listed as The Batman – 2022 and included the description “I am the shadows.”

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

r/BatmanArkham boutta have a field day over this lmao pic.twitter.com/iiKbCmc7lh — Arkham Origins Remaster (@ArkhamRemaster) October 26, 2023

In the midst of the excitement, it was forgotten that this was not exactly an official launch, so moments later The Batman skin was removed from the version of Batman: Arkham Knight from the Epic Games Store, although until now it is unknown if the same thing happened with the console versions, after all this is a 2015 game whose player count is not as high and constant as in its best moments.

The expectation, then, is on the next release of the trilogy Batman Arkham for Switch, since it is thought that it will be the celebration for the debut and this could extend to the other platforms, although it may be something exclusive to the Epic Games Store taking into account that the leak only took place there.

In this regard, it is worth remembering that the Batman Arkham trilogy for Switch was delayed at the last minute but the development team’s promise is that it will be available this year.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

