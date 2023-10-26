Batman Arkham Knight receives the suit from The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s film, by surprise, but only for the Epic Games Store version. Some thought it was a mod, but it seems that it is an update released prematurely by mistake…

Batman Arkham Knightthe last great Batman video game and the last Rocksteady game, has been extraordinarily forgotten by Warner Bros. Games, passing the opportunity to launch a next gen patch that improves an already graphically spectacular game.

However, several players who have the game through the Epic Games Store are “freaking out” over a totally unexpected update, which adds The Batman (2022) suit to Batman Arkham Knight.

The costume from the Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves joins Batman’s wardrobe in the 2015 game, the first update it has received in years.

The update seems to come out of nowhere, like Batman himself: it is a game that has not received updates for years, from a recent movie, but not that long either (a year and a half ago).

Many fans saw the images shared by users like @Venturian628 or LukeFlux1 and thought it was a mod, but several have already confirmed that it is a real update.

Without prior notice? The fact that it is only on the Epic Games Store makes us think that They published it prematurely by mistake. It’s strange that it’s not in the Steam version or the console version, but we’ll be very attentive…

Batman Arkham Knight will return this year on Nintendo Switch

Batman Arkham Knight is currently marked down to just 3,99 euros en la Epic Games Store.

Batman was one of the protagonists of the PS3/360 and early PS4/One generation, with the entire Batman Arkham saga, but he has been forgotten. Last year Warner Bros. Games Montreal released Gotham Knights, an Arkham-like formula with more RPG and multiplayer, which did not impress.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady’s first game since Arkham Knight, was supposed to be released this year, but it was delayed at the last minute due to bad feedback from fans, and is now expected in February 2024.

On December 1st, Batman Arkham Knightalong with Asylum and City, will be released for the first time on Nintendo Switch in Batman Arkham Trilogy, will it include the Batman suit? The Batman?