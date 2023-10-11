The latest installment of Batman and Robin presents us with a curious tool that serves as a tribute to Adam West’s bat

For those who think that utility belts of Batman and Robin have already reached their maximum potential, the latest issue of the Gotham protectors series proves that there is always room for something more… peculiar. What if I told you that this new gadget has a sentimental connection that pays tribute to Adam West’s legendary performance as Batman?

The new gadget that pays tribute to Adam West

But let’s go in parts, dear fans. In the second installment of the series by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, our beloved heroes of Gotham They face a rather unusual threat. Imagine this: Batman affected by a gas that makes bats irresistible but, be careful, it also turns them into voracious creatures. It’s a turn of events that leaves Batman and Robin dodging swarms of bats while the villains take the opportunity to escape.

To solve this mess, Batman pulls out of his belt a peculiar repellent smoke based on his mother’s recipe to scare away bats from Wayne Manor. This Bat-Tool not only demonstrates Batman’s preparedness for any eventuality but also becomes a modern nod to one of the most unlikely tools in the history of the Dark Knight.

Adam West is still alive in the world of comics

If we stop to think about the magnitude of the Adam West’s legacy In the Batman universe, it’s hard not to feel a glimmer of nostalgia. Adam West brought an air of humor and eccentricity to the character that contrasted with the darker, more serious performances that came later. He is a Batman that has survived the test of time, as many fans still consider him an iconic version. This new Bat-Tool thus becomes a generational bridge that connects fans of the 60s series with younger readers, who may only know Batman from his darker and more complex side.

Refering to evolution of Batman’s equipment, this addition to the utility belt is one in a long list that has seen everything from batarangs and lockpicks to more outlandish gadgets like shark repellents. However, each element has its importance and reveals aspects of the Dark Knight that are sometimes overshadowed by the main plot. Whether it’s a wrench or a sophisticated tracking system, each tool says a lot about the preparation and personality of the man behind the mask.

Temporary solution to an eternal problem?

Ah, but not everything is so pretty in the world of superheroes. If you think that this Bat-Tool is the definitive solution, you are very wrong. Own Dynamic duo He later discovers that the gas in question alters Batman’s pheromones, making Gotham’s bats hostile towards him. This, of course, limits Batman’s nighttime outings and affects his legendary ability to move stealthily. In short, the repellent may work for a while, but the smell endangers the very essence of the character.

A review of the classics

For the most nostalgic, the appearance of this Bat-Tool takes us directly to 1966, the year Batman: The Movie showed Batman scaring off a shark with a bomb thanks to its oceanic repellent for sharks, whales, manta rays and barracudas. It looks like the new Bat-Tool joins a long tradition of questionable but iconic Bat-tools.

You can now find Batman and Robin #2 at your nearest comic store. If you’re a fan of the unlikely but epic tools of Batman’s world, this issue is a must-read.