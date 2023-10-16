DC Comics Superstars Reunite to Recount the Moment Batman’s Villains Break, Because One Bad Day Can Change Everything

Tom King, Tom Taylor, Gerry Duggan, Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson among others write self-contained stories about the decisive moment of each of Batman’s villains. Bane, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman or Mr. Freeze They transform when they have “a bad day.” Plots out of continuity where some of the best artists on the market have been chosen to show this vision; Javier Fernandez, Howard Porter, Mitch Gerards and Ivan Reiss give their best in this anthology series.

If there’s one thing that makes Batman attractive, it’s his gallery of villains. The Batfamily, the gadgets, the superheroes with which he interacts, are what he defines and tells what the dark knight is, his fight and his world. But it is his antagonists who mark the life of the Batman, his steps have changed his life, his crimes have transformed his world. IF a good story is one where he has a good villain, Batman has many good stories because he has many good villains.

All it takes is one bad day.

From Batman’s entire gallery of enemies, eight have been selected to be part of One Bad Day: Riddler, Two-Face, Penguin, Bane, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Clayface and Ra’s Al Ghul. Each of them receives the treatment that Alan Moore and Brian Bolland gave to the Joker in The Killing Joke, a deep deconstruction that tells the villain’s passage to the next level. But this time the temporal moment is not in the present and the past, it twists and launches into possible or totally alternative futures. It is not difficult for some of the concepts they have raised in this series to end up being canon in the world of the bat. Although at the moment that is not the case.

When the series took its first steps we analyzed the stories of the Riddler, Two-Face and the Penguin. All of them took place in non-canonical worlds and looked to the future of Gotham. Bane and Ras join this list of plots that will hardly be introduced into the canon due to what has been proposed. But the rest, when placed at an indeterminate and closer moment, could be used as happened with the Killing Joke, a seminal work for this series.

When does a villain change?

In the case of the Riddler it was losing once again, for Two-Face his redemption was despised and for the Penguin seeing how his fall from the throne was easy to execute. Each one transformed into something else, more cruel, more dangerous and Batman’s response was different in each case, anger and frustration, grief and resignation and conformity and ignorance, because he is not the protagonist, he is only a force that produces changes. , and in this case the internal change is not executed by the batman,

Batman’s presence varies greatly in each story, from being main in Bane’s to being punctual like in Penguin’s. But Gotham and his guardian are always present, because he is the villain of the series’ protagonists. Batman is the antagonist who exists to thwart his plans or to represent the world they fight against, because despite money and power, villains are a special type of outcast.

Stories that change the origin of the villain.

Some of the plots update the villain, so that it does not follow the line of the traditional DC universe. Mr. Freeze’s transforms the villain into something much darker and scarier than he is in the canon. A secret that changes the perception of this criminal with justification, love. But what if that love wasn’t what Fries always talks about, and what if there was something more?

For Clayface or Catwoman we enter a more common trend. Selina goes through an experience that makes her return to her past, introducing a change that affects her present and also explains part of her personality, this story is the least spectacular for ideas, but what else could be used in the regular line normal. And in the case of the metamorphic actor, she has to star in a more common story that takes place after her most heroic stage.

Can a villain’s future be his turning point?

It is Ras and Bane who undergo a change at a point that, although not far away, does not change them enough to be a very different line. The villain disguised as a Mexican wrestler experiences a return to the past and his criminal world. The old glory is gone, but his sins are still there. His history with Venom is still present and that mission defines what he is, and the change that occurs. A story that leaves us with a Bane very close to what Gail Simone did in The Secret Six.

It is Tom Taylor in the last issue who does a brutal synthesis exercise by developing the story of Ra’s Al Ghul in a few pages, his origin, his present and his future through his fight and how the bat has stopped his plans repeatedly. But everything changes when his plan jumps through time. He takes a leap of faith that will only be seen in the end if it works, he creates his own touchstone to check if his fight is legitimate and reciprocated by his nemesis.

A different series but not so much

When the collection was presented they referred to it as the Killing Joke of each of the villains, but really only two or maybe three of the stories are really brilliant and could be considered to follow that idea of ​​deconstruction of the character. It is a quality series, but it is not what they sold, it is a conceptual failure but of great quality.

A new Batman saga that only in some cases will pass the cut of time, but that remains among the good Batman stories.