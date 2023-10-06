THE VOICE OF PEKANBARU – A well-known local hotel chain in Indonesia, BATIQA Hotels is a very suitable place to stay when you are on holiday in Pekanbaru.

Special rooms can be enjoyed at special prices starting from IDR 351,000 per night.

With this fee, customers not only get a superior room, but also breakfast for two people and hotel service fees.

Room facilities at BATIQA Hotels include a king-sized or double bed, 32-inch flat-screen TV with international channels, work desk, complete bathroom with shower, and toiletries.

Citra Maharani, Corporate Marketing Executive of BATIQA Hotels, stated that this promo provides customers with the opportunity to enjoy quality accommodation at various hotels owned by BATIQA Hotels.

With affordable prices, customers can enjoy a comfortable holiday at various BATIQA Hotels locations, such as Jababeka, Karawang, Cirebon, Lampung, Pekanbaru, Palembang, Surabaya and Jayapura.

This promotion also gives customers the opportunity to save during the holidays, especially because generally the end of the month is when workers receive their salaries.

Citra explained that this period was deliberately chosen because on this date workers would usually receive their salaries.

It is hoped that BATIQA Hotels can become the lodging choice for customers.

Customers can make room reservations via the official BATIQA Hotels website at www.batiqa.com.

Don’t miss the opportunity to register as a member of BATIQA Hotels, BATIQAONE, via www.batiqa.com.

By becoming a BATIQAONE member, customers can enjoy additional exclusive discounts.

Further information about this promo can be found at www.batiqa.com or calling 0811 290 23 111.

BATIQA Hotels also offers supporting facilities for visitors. The FRESQA restaurant at BATIQA Hotels serves a delicious food menu in a comfortable atmosphere.

FRESQA is committed to providing the best service with a varied food menu from Indonesian, Asian to Western cuisine.

For coffee lovers, BATIQA Hotels offers Play9round or café container at BATIQA Hotels Palembang. This place is designed as an Instagrammable spot and serves light snacks and contemporary coffee under the names KOPIQAWAN and BESTEA.

In Surabaya, BATIQA Hotel has a Rooftop Darmo Steakhouse which is suitable for customers who want to enjoy a luxurious steak dining experience and fresh drinks while enjoying views of the city of Surabaya.

Apart from that, the hotel owned by BHM Hospitality also provides other supporting facilities, such as a gym and fitness area, internet corner, and spa for visitors’ comfort. For large events such as meetings and events, BATIQA Hotels offers an affordable package of IDR 65,000/pax, including free mineral water and candy, 1 flip chart containing 10 sheets of paper, notebook and pen, and 1 LCD projector.