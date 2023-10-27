Basilicata Region, with the non-methane tender 88 million euros allocated to renewable energy and self-sufficiency

In October 2022, the Basilicata Region approved the “Non-Methanised” tender, pursuing the objective of promoting the use of renewable energy sources el’energy self-sufficiency among families not connected to the methane network. The call allocates funding of 88 million of euros as a non-refundable grant, intended for the purchase and installation of electrical and/or thermal energy production systems. The systems included in the tender are of type photovoltaic connected to the network, solar thermal, micro-wind, storage system e heat pumpsystems that allow families to exploit energy produced from renewable sources, thus reducing energy costs.

“Natural persons who, on the date of submission of the application, are the owners or usufructuaries of the real estate units subject to the intervention with the following characteristics can apply: used as a registered residence; located within the territory of the Basilicata Region and not connected to the methane network; regularly registered at the NCEU; holders of an electricity supply contract for residential domestic users on the property subject to the intervention, which can be seen from the bill; owners (or holders of usufruct rights) of independent housing units, not in condominiums, located in the regional territory; owners (or holders of usufruct rights) of residential units forming part of condominium buildings, located in the regional territory. In this case the installation is permitted on the flat roof, on any other suitable common surface on the parts individually owned by the interested party”, explains the regional councilor for the environment and energy, Cosimo Latronico.

“In the case of condominiums, the disbursement of the contribution is subject to the acquisition of a favorable opinion from the condominium assembly. The contribution referred to in this measure can cover up to 100% of the eligible expenditure (including VAT) and can be combined with state incentives. It will be the economic operator, i.e. the person authorized to carry out the systems on the properties of the beneficiaries of the measure, upon delegation of the beneficiary, who will submit the application. In this way we will also involve Lucanian technicians. The technical expenses and costs of administrative procedures connected to the implementation of the interventions are also covered”, he adds Latronico.

Therefore, those who benefit from the tender are natural persons who are owners or usufructuaries of real estate units used as registered residence and located in the territory of the Basilicata, not connected to the methane network. The contribution covers up to 100% of eligible expenses, VAT included, and can be combined with state incentives. An important element is the possibility of using the electricity produced free of charge for the entire life cycle of the systems themselves. For example, installing photovoltaic solar panels has an average duration of 25 years old: This ensures sustainable long-term savings.

“Income for families, work for professionals and businesses. In Basilicata the energy transition is being taken seriously, also using resources deriving from fossil fuels”, underlined the President of the Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi.

The regional councilor for the environment and energy, Cosimo Latronicostated that the purpose of the call is to promote the energy transition towards renewables, promoting the energy self-sufficiency of Lucanian families. The region has received numerous funding applications, demonstrating the success of the programme, which has been positively received and aroused interest at national and European level. There Basilicata Region in fact, it is demonstrating that it is possible to promote the energy transition through a successful initiative that benefits families and the environment.

“It’s about it,” he comments Latronico, “a great success for this initiative of the Region which has helped and will help many Lucanian families. In just a few months we have developed an unprecedented measure, a good practice never before tested, about which many had reservations. The true Italian energy transition therefore also passes through a best practice set up by the Basilicata Region, already the subject of attention by all the other Regions. The applications received certify the success of the call, which will be further expanded. I renew my invitation to all Lucanian families not covered by the methane gas network to participate in this unprecedented opportunity”.

The notice was published on Official Bulletin of the Basilicata Region. Access to applications has been opened starting December 5, 2022 and it will close December 31, 2023. In September of this year they reached the Basilicata Region circa 5 thousand questions financing for the construction of renewable energy plants, with financial resources reserved for over 30 million euros, equal to 75% of the expenditure expected for 2023. According to expectations, the tender will be an important tool for reduce energy costs of families and promote sustainability in the area.

