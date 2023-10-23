Basilicata Region supporting families with the gas bonus: improvements expected in the new regulations

Last October 7 was approved by the Regional Council of Basilicata Region the new regulations relating to bonus gas; it is a measure that arises from the agreement between the Basilicata Region and several oil companies operating in the area, with the aim of supporting citizens in their natural gas expenses through a financial contribution. After the positive response last year, which saw the 100,000 self-certifications for the bonus request, some new features have been foreseen for the current year.

In this regard, the President of Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi, declared: “Among the main changes is the long-awaited compensation which will be paid over the next four months. Then the recalculation of the bonus in the event of a change of company, the recovery of the bonus if the sales companies have started sending the flows late and also the inclusion of VAT in the benefit for Lucanians. This is an epochal measure, which has had an echo in the European media and which we continue to improve based on the feedback that Lucanians send us every day. And that we will continue to improve. With a forthcoming resolution there will also be a new energy saving percentage, which will be lowered compared to the first indication”.

“The gas bonus lasts the time of the concessions and therefore the nine years foreseen and those to come. There are those who want to cancel it, after having emptied the fuel card, which today would have given relief to all Lucanian families, while instead the centre-right government wants to defend and strengthen the gas bonus. After 20 years of nothing, the Lucanians have finally started to receive the benefits deriving from mining activities in Basilicata. After the gas, it will be the turn of the water. And in the future to electricity. We are returning the resources of the Lucanian territory to the Lucanians. This is the real change,” he concluded Vito Bardi.

Specifically, the “monthly gas contribution” is granted to owners of domestic utilities residing in Basilicata, limited to the first home, for domestic use only. The beneficiary does not necessarily have to be the owner of the property: the contribution is also in favor of citizens holding a rental contract, usufruct or loan for use, provided they are residents. To access the benefit, which will last for nine yearssimply fill in the necessary self-certification by connecting to the web address made available by the Region.

To access the portal you must have Spidil Public digital identity system, and it is advisable to have a bill relating to the latest gas consumption, which will be used exclusively to identify the PDR and customer code. The Pdr code indicates the “return point” and corresponds to the exact geographical position of the meter. It is therefore used to identify individuals gas utilities and it is a unique code made up of 14 digits which is not replaced or modified in the event of a change of supplier. The customer code, on the other hand, is the identification number of each electricity and natural gas supply and is made up of variable numbers, depending on the operator. There is no deadline and the benefit will start from the bill following the presentation of the self-certification.

The energy strategy chosen by Basilicata Region represents a unique event in the European context, so much so that it has had significant media coverage even outside the national territory. Alongside the gas bonus, the strategy materializes with the call for those not using methane. The two measures aim in the short term to give immediate support to the Lucanians, but in the long term the intent would be to guarantee theenergy self-sufficiency to Lucanian families.

The Councilor for the Environment and Energy of Basilicata Region, Cosimo Latronico, declared: “We have supported one hundred thousand or more Lucanian families in a moment of unprecedented crisis. A fact that will remain in the history of our region, which will last for the next 9 years and which together with the ban for non-methane users constitutes a European unicum to be proud of and which no one disputes anymore, on the contrary it is a virtuous model that everyone wants to access ”.

