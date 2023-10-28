The former Juventus defender spoke about his past in Juventus and his farewell to the Juventus team

The former footballer and defender of Juventus Andrea Barzaglispoke when interviewed during a meeting with the children of the Florence Leadership Academy: “In my Juventus I was a silent leader, if anything more of a locker room man. The real leaders were others, Buffon above all. My first scudetto with Juventus remains unforgettable, imprinted in my heart.”

“When I stopped playing it was as if I had closed a perfect circlewhich started in a suburban team with a priest and ended in a top club like Juventus where I won everything. And then I did it by saying goodbye to my fans and it was beautiful, with the farewell match on the day we won the eighth championship. The moment I finished with the football field I knew I had given everything, I was calm because it was the right time.”

“For a footballer, winning the World Cup is the greatest success. It was a dream come true, super exciting. Happiness increases more and more over time, while as soon as it happened I didn’t even fully realize, despite the celebrations throughout the country: for a month I didn’t pay anything anywhere. The best in sport is hearing your nation’s anthem because at that moment everyone is rooting for you. It was something special and will always remain so, every year that passes it seems more and more beautiful.”

October 28 – 1.47pm

