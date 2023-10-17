“Prevention is the fulcrum of our being pediatricians and the pediatrician must explain to parents the timing of vaccinations from the first moment. We pediatricians must be architects and protagonists in the implementation of the national vaccination prevention plan and the new national vaccination calendar” . Thus Martino Barretta, responsible coordinator of the ‘Vaccines and vaccinations’ working group of the Fimp, on the occasion of the symposium ‘Innovation in family paediatrics: the ‘meningioca’ project, organized within the national congress of the Italian Federation of pediatricians which took place held in Giardini Naxos (Me).