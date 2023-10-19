Barotraumadeveloped by Undertow Games in collaboration with FakeFish and published by Daedelic Entertainment, has been enriched with new additional content, denominato Treacherous Tides. Furthermore, the team celebrated record numbers, with 2.5 million players for its survival game.

Barotrauma is a 2D cooperative submarine simulator set on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, with survival horror and RPG elements. The Treacherous Tides update will include the overhaul of the traitor system, with the production getting additional features and content to make traitor gameplay more engaging, offering more variety and linking it with the multiplayer campaign game mode.

Previous article

Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express is available now