The Gialloblù coach: “It will be a very difficult match but I have faith in my team”

Marco Baroni presents the match against Napoli in a press conference.

“We face the Italian champion team – says the Verona coach – in Frosinone we know we made mistakes, they are falls that must make us grow. I have faith in my team, I have faith in my players, it will be a very difficult match, in which we know that we shouldn’t do anything wrong.

He? For this week it may still be premature to use it, it is important to recover Doig after several weeks. Djuric he is well and available, I also think that the conditions are there to recover too Dawidowicz. Caballike Hien, is slightly behind but if not this one he will be back next week.

Folorunsho? Michael is motivated, he made some mistakes in Frosinone and he knows it, these guys who are making their debut in the championship also need mistakes to grow, he must demonstrate to all of us that he spends himself, that he gives himself.

Suslov e Duda they did well against the Slovaks, I gave them a day’s rest, they will certainly be in the game and we will evaluate whether to start them from the first minute or during the match in progress.”

October 20 – 11.33am

