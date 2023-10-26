The Gialloblù coach: “Compared to the match against Napoli we will have to have more balance and compactness”

Marco Baroni presents Verona’s match with Juventus in a press conference. Below are his statements.

“In Turin to win? We try with all our strength, the difficulty is high but the beauty also lies in this, we need to play a game of great depth. I am looking for solutions that are functional to the team, it is clear that there are always difficulties when starting a new path.

The squad is not yet complete because He he is a player close to returning but for whom there is still a margin of risk that we must evaluate.

Compared to match against Napoli we will have to have more balance and compactness, courage is a word that I don’t like, also because it wasn’t lacking against Napoli, then it’s clear that when you attack a team like that then in vertical counterattacks you’re forced to concede.”

Tired? He started well then had a moment where perhaps he thought too much about the individual solution, we are working on it together, today we also saw a video, he can become a team player.

Four-man defense? I don’t rule it out, what we did in the second half against Napoli was good, Bonazzoli gave us great energy, we crossed a lot, we attacked the goal, I’m sorry that in the middle there was a period of time in which the team disunity.

Saponara iAt times he was penalized a bit by the game system but we have a good relationship with him, we have to give him the opportunities he deserves with his work.”

October 26 – 4.25pm

