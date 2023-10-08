The coach: “Frosinone showed us that they go at a thousand miles an hour and have wickedness”

Marco Baroni comments on Verona’s defeat in Frosinone to Dazn.

“The team did well – says the Gialloblù coach – we looked for solutions to be dangerous. We did it very well in my opinion but unfortunately Frosinone found the spark. They put the ball together, that’s the difference. We have to find certain solutions.

Fatigue he was very present. Milan Djuric It’s not in perfect condition, we knew it had a certain amount of playing time. He is one of the centre-forwards. We work on these solutions. He has given a lot for this team and will do so again.

Folorunsho? I know him better than others since I have already trained him. He filled the game, he was present in the offensive phase. He got to the shot. He is a player who needs to improve his management but is already present in his performance. He’s an interesting guy. Some players who returned suffered a bit today. I’m talking about Duda who was coming off a long stop. We definitely need to improve but the team has the ability to grow. Today’s result is disappointing, there were big points up for grabs. We have put something in but it is still not enough. We have to be more cynical and mean in front of the goal. Today we had too many opportunities that we didn’t materialize. We contained Frosinone very well, who have interesting players and have speed.”

In the press conference Baroni added: “I’m not worried, I saw a step forward in certain aspects. We committed situations that we could have managed better. The team is trying to improve ball management to get to the penalty area with of the balls from the outside. Frosinone showed us that they go at a thousand miles per hour and have wickedness.”

October 8 – 6.09pm

