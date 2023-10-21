The yellow-blue coach: “In building the team the team did better but if you give too much to Napoli, then they make you pay for it”

Marco Baroni comments on Verona’s defeat against Napoli to Dazn.

“We also have to look at the things that didn’t go well, but the second half went better, we have to start from there – says the Hellas coach – as long as the team was aggressive and strong it did well. Then if you concede to Napoli, you pay. Two goals were avoidable and we could have done better. We can’t ignore having a striker, we had to do without because Djuric wasn’t in condition and Henry is still recovering. I liked Bonazzoli’s attitude. The team did better in construction, we have to improve, we crossed a lot. We had a tough opponent in front of us, who usually has to do something wrong in these matches. If you don’t come out strong, with teams like Napoli, you won’t make it. Napoli have great quality, we have lowered ourselves and we cannot make this mistake. I preferred those changes at the start of the second half because there was a need to give a change of pace to the match, Bonazzoli and Djuric worked well. The second half gives us confidence based on some things I saw on the pitch”

At the press conference Baroni added:

“The first goal was avoidable also because the opponent does nothing to score goals. I’m disappointed because whoever came on did well, sorry for the result but we start again from what we saw in the second half. I liked Bonazzoli, we need this boy. There are many things we need to work on, we need to improve especially in the attitude. Tchatchoua did well, he still has to find the right condition, but he can also play on the left.”

October 21, 2023

