Barilla has opened a £13m factory in London to produce fresh Pasta Evangelists brand pasta

Barilla he bought Pasta Evangelists in 2021 to spend $48 million to have a bigger presence in the UK. The investment will soon become even more important with the creation of a new 47 thousand square meter production plant capable of producing 50 tons of fresh pasta per week, 90 tons of sauces and 15 tons of baked pasta. In this way the factory of Pasta Evangelists it is the largest permanently fresh pasta company in Great Britain.

The plant, which opened in mid-October 2023 in North Acton, on the outskirts of London, cost 13 million pounds and houses machines Italian last generation. 60-70 new hires have also been planned, to which the owner Alessandro Savelli he promised quality canteens, parking and a room for those who want to pray. The objective declared to the English press is to “expand the offer to thousands of consumers across the United Kingdom” also through “the use of technology, which will help us in our mission”.

“We are convinced that Pasta Evangelists can bring the best of Italian food to the UK,” commented the Barilla CEO, Gianluca Di Tondo.

