Bari “welcomed Pasquale Marino who will take on the role of technical manager of the red and white First Team”. The Apulian club announced it in a press release which specifies: “An agreement has been reached with the Sicilian coach until June 2024 with the option of renewal. Now the bureaucratic formalities linked to membership will be completed, while Marino is expected to arrive at the club in the afternoon. Saint Nicholas, so the new coach will lead his first training session.”

Pasquale Marino, from Marsala, 61 years old, is a former player who played in Serie C teams in his career. As a coach he led Catania to promotion to Serie A in 2006, 23 years after the Rossazzurri last participated in the top flight. He later coached Udinese, Parma and Genoa in Serie A and Pescara, Vicenza, Frosinone and Brescia among others in Serie B. His last team was Crotone in Serie B from which he was sacked in December 2021