It’s been a while since we’ve found a deal of this caliber so, now that it’s just popped up on Amazon, we couldn’t do anything other than tell you about it here. And one of the best smart bulbs that exist on the market has radically lowered its price, allowing you to buy it for only 4.99 euros. A crazy label that you should take advantage of before it disappears.

TP-Link and its Tapo: a great option

The bulbs Philips Hue They seem to have a monopoly within the market, but the truth is that in the sector there are other very valid alternatives with a performance that will leave you just as satisfied. One of the best known is the range Became de TP-Linkwhich already has more affordable prices than those of the Dutch firm without giving up the benefits and possibilities that you should expect when purchasing a smart bulb.

The Tapo L530E, which is the model we are dealing with today, is a good example of this. It is a model multicolor which will allow you to customize its light both in terms of brightness and temperature as well as color, with 16,000,000,000 different shades to choose from. You can configure this through a dedicated app that you will have to install on your smartphone or tablet (either with iOS or with Android), in which you can also establish on/off routines, different schedules and even configure its so-called Away Mode, which simulates that there is someone at home through its operation to scare away any unwanted visitors.

Needless to say, it offers support for voice control, both with Alexa as through Google Assistante, so you can use commands like “Alexa, turn on the light” or say “Ok, Google, dim the lights in my room.”

It is a E27 bulb, with 806 lumens, 8.7 W of power and does not require a hub for operation; You will only have to connect it to your home WiFi to start it up. It is perfect both to get started in the world of the connected home and to expand your collection if you already have several in your home – once you try one, you only think about changing all the others in your home, trust us!

Special discount on Amazon with code

This specific bulb has an official price of 17.99 euros, although it usually enjoys some discount on Amazon which means you can often find it cheaper. Still, nothing compares with today’s discount. And the Tapo can be bought for only 4.99 eurosthrough a promotion with code which you should be able to take advantage of right now.

You just have to enter the link below – you can click/click on both the image and the red See offer button – and look for a small indicator, under the price of the product, where it says “Redeem”. If you see it, it means you can use the ALEXATAPO codewhich you will have to enter during the purchase process, after having placed the bulb in the basket and before paying.

In case you do not see the word “Redeem” on the page of this TP-Link, you can still try to use the code, but our tests indicate that it is Amazon’s clear indication of whether or not you can use it. The offer, by the way, only applies to purchases sent to Spain (it is Amazon that sells and sends it, by the way) and is limited to one unit per customer per account. Keep it in mind.