Xiaomi has headphones that would be the equivalent of Apple’s AirPods, and they are none other than the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro. Well, now they have a 65% discount on Amazon, so its price has plummeted. We are talking about one of the best headphones from the Chinese brand, so it is a very interesting offer and even more so if we take into account that They have rarely been so cheap.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro usually have a recommended price of 169.99 euros, but now you can get them for only 59 euros on Amazon. By the way, they are also discounted on the Xiaomi website, but they are a little more expensive, they cost 69.99 euros. However, it is still a deal. That being said, it doesn’t hurt to mention that these headphones have a score of 4.1 stars out of 5so they are a safe bet.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro are high-end wireless headphones that offer excellent sound quality, great autonomy and a comfortable and elegant design. Have active noise cancellationallowing you to enjoy your music without distractions, and a double transparency mode, so you can hear what is happening around you while wearing them.

Regarding controls, They are tactile and very intuitive. For example, to change or select a song you just have to lightly pinch the raised area of ​​the earbud shaft. Additionally, if you have a Xiaomi mobile, they connect automatically when you turn them on, without the need to configure anything. Your battery can last up to 6 hours on a single chargeand up to 24 hours with the included charging case (it supports the Qi wireless charging protocol).

It goes without saying that the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro are wireless headphones that they will not disappoint you, so it is a good time to get them for 110.99 euros less than the recommended price. Not every day is so cheap, which is all the more reason to take advantage of this Amazon offer. Finally, it is worth mentioning that They have smart connection with two devices and quick pairing. But this is not all, they can also connect at the same time to two different operating systems, such as iOS or Android, among others. As you can see, they are very complete.

