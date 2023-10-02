Dittipidsiber Bareskrim Polri appealed to artists, celebrities and social media influencers not to promote online gambling.

Because the impact has disturbed the community.

One of the impacts of online gambling is addiction which can trigger other criminal acts, such as stealing, selling oneself, and some even commit suicide.

Throughout 2023, Dittipidsiber Bareskrim Polri has uncovered 77 cases of online gambling and named 130 people as suspects. Meanwhile, in 2022, there will be 610 cases revealed with 760 suspects.

Investigators from the Directorate of Cyber ​​Crime (Dittipidsiber) Bareskrim Polri summoned artist Amanda Manoppo for questioning in order to clarify the promotion of online gambling.

“We are informing you that today, Monday, October 2 2023, an investigation or clarification will be carried out on Sister Amanda Manopo regarding the alleged endorsement of a site which is suspected to be an online gambling website,” said the Director of Cyber ​​Crime, Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Pol. Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar in Jakarta, Monday 2 October 2023.

Dittipidsiber Bareskrim Polri is carrying out investigations and requests for clarification on artists, celebrities and influencers on social media regarding online gambling promotions. Previously, investigators questioned dangdut singer Cupi Cupita in Jakarta, Tuesday (26/9).

Artists Yuki Kato, Saturday (23/9), and Wulan Guritno, Thursday (14/9) and Tuesday (19/9), have also been questioned by the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit for a similar case in Jakarta.

