After persistent rumors about his alleged involvement in the betting affair, the Nerazzurri midfielder spoke on social media: “I have to protect my daughters and my family”

After the many rumors circulating about his alleged involvement in the betting case, without any official confirmation in the investigations, Nicolò Barella came out into the open, expressing all his bitterness with a series of Instagram stories with very harsh content: “I am “I’ve been silent for too long,” writes the Inter midfielder, “despite everything I’ve read about myself. I’ve never liked gambling, let alone betting (especially on my job). The only thing what interests me is to protect my daughters and my family from this m… For this reason from today I will take legal action.”