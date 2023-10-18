Against England the coach deployed the two midfielders together from the first minute: the same pair is the near future of the Nerazzurri club

Matteo Nava

18 October – MILAN

Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi found themselves on the pitch together nine times in their career, including four as starters. Curiously, however, only 81 of the 382 total minutes wore the Nerazzurri colours. Even though Inter have played ten matches this season – the match numbers almost match – Simone Inzaghi hasn’t yet really had the chance to test his attacking midfielders together, as he began to do in the summer pre-season. However, what the coach was able to do on Tuesday evening was tune in to England-Italy and study the assist that Luciano Spalletti gave him by playing them together from the first minute.

Proof

—

Of course, it wasn’t the best evening ever for the Azzurri: despite the defeat, the two Inter players “floated”, sometimes in difficulty due to the caliber of their opponents and sometimes able to assert themselves with character and quality. It is the fourth time – including Roberto Mancini’s management – that the two are both in the list of starters: for the first time Barella was used on the left, in the complex dilemma of which of the two midfield interiors should be diverted to the left-footed side despite the natural predisposition to play on the right. From the signs glimpsed between friendlies and official matches, Wembley seems to be the same direction present in Inzaghi’s plans.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

The perspective

—

Even without irony, Spalletti really did his Nerazzurri colleague a favor. Although the attempt to integrate Barella and Frattesi has been ongoing since the beginning of the season, so far Inzaghi has never managed to start a match by pairing them alongside the director on duty. It only happened during the match in progress: in the league against Monza, Sassuolo and Bologna and in the Champions League at Real Sociedad: 81 minutes in total, less than what was experienced in one go at England. Initially this delay in the tactical experiment was due to the coach’s calmness in starting the season with the old guard, but then a muscular problem forced Frattesi into a double forfeit and the rest was due to the need for turnover. Given the economic investment to reach the former Sassuolo and Barella’s proclaimed role as a pillar, it is however obvious that in the medium-long term coexistence is desired and partly inevitable: the tactical scaffolding has already been under construction for some month, at Appiano Gentile as in the match, and Spalletti offered important help with a view to a development that could benefit everyone, both Inter and the national team.

October 18 – 2.35pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED