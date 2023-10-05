Bardelli at a loss, tension over the 2022 budget approved only by some members

The three branches of the family are still divided Bonielloowner of two historic men’s clothing shops in Milan (in Corso Magenta and Via Madonnina) with the brand “M. Bardelli” of which important exponents of the world of finance and entrepreneurship are clients. In fact, a few weeks ago, the shareholders’ meeting of the company took place in the Lombardy capital M. Bardelli srl called to approve the balance 2022 closed with one loss of 44 thousand euros after the profit of the previous year, because if year-on-year revenues rose from 1.68 to 1.88 million, costs also increased from 1.64 to 1.87 million.

The sole director Andrea Bonielloowner of 10.7% of the capital, presented the balance but at the time of the vote Filippo Boniello abstained(shareholder with 16.6%), Michele Boniello with a similar share, Anna Cristina Boniello and Matilde (0.34% and 0.33% respectively) e Margherita Dell’Orto (0.34%). The same members, moreover, a year ago they had rejected the 2021 budget.

Now the budget 2022 and the reconfirmation of the sole director they were anyway approved with the favorable votes of the members Andrea, Stefano Boniello (43%), Luca (10,7%) e Anna Maria Marchetti (1.1%). The same members instead unanimously voted on the 2022 budget Real estate The Silence (at a loss of 473 thousand euros), owner of the properties where the shops are located. On the revenue front the subsidiary M.Bardelli-Casmere Cotton & Silkowner of the shop in via Madonnina, made sales of 583 thousand euros in 2022 but lost 140 thousand euros.

