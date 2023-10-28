Suara.com – Jude Bellingham once again emerged as Real Madrid’s savior when they visited Barcelona headquarters in the 11th week of the 2023-2024 Spanish League match, Saturday (28/10/2023).

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid duel entitled El Clasico ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visiting team in the match which took place at the Estadio Olímpico.

Barcelona appeared to kick off at the start of the match. Xavi Hernandez’s team took the lead quickly through Ilkay Gundogan’s goal after only six minutes of the game.

Barcelona striker from Portugal, Joao Felix (center) is challenged by Real Madrid Spanish defender Dani Carvajal during the match week 11 of the 2023-2024 Spanish League between FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on October 28 2023. LLUIS GEN / AFP

Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal after getting the ball in the penalty box to beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 1-0 score lasted until the first half ended and Barcelona continued to appear dominant in the second half by threatening Real Madrid’s goal several times.

Inigo Martinez jumped high to meet a cross inside the top 16 box but the ball from his header only flew and bounced away at the left goal post in the 51st minute.

Barcelona midfielder from Germany, Ilkay Gundogan scored the opening goal in the 11th week of the 2023-2024 Spanish League match between FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on October 28 2023.LLUIS GEN / AFP.

A minute later, Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a sensational finish to deny Barcelona a big chance.

The rebound fell to Ronald Araujo in the penalty box and then he fired a shot towards goal, but instead of ending up in the bottom left corner of the goal, the ball ended up in the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s glove.

Joao Cancelo then also threatened Real Madrid’s defense. With extraordinary individual technique, he entered the penalty box to fire a powerful shot. His promising attempt was blocked by one of the opposing defenders.

The fun of attacking actually caught Barcelona off guard. Real Madrid also took advantage of it to get the equalizing goal in the 68th minute.