The Pokémon GO Barcelona Safari event comes with countless surprises, including a new Pokémon that is impossible to get.

Niantic is touring the world with a series of in-person events with its flagship mobile game. In Spain we are also going to enjoy this campaign with the Safari de Barcelona in Pokémon GOan in-person and paid event that has just begun and in which you can capture a new Pokémon that was impossible to obtain until now in Spain: Skiddo.

Its arrival is not the only novelty brought by the game that has broken the record for the most Pokémon available. Therefore, we invite you to continue reading. Let’s review All the details of what Pokémon GO is preparing at Safari Barcelona.

Safari Barcelona in Pokémon GO – Everything you need to know

The Pokémon GO Safari in Barcelona is held on days October 13 and 14, 2023. During both days, all trainers who have purchased the ticket will be able to find dozens of Shiny Pokémon on the streets of Barcelona, ​​although the big surprise is the arrival of Skiddo.

Bonuses, research tasks dedicated to the city and much more awaits with this special event that brings Pokémon to the Catalan capital. Here we are going to tell you everything!

Admission, accessories and prices

In order to enjoy the Pokémon GO Barcelona Safari You have to buy your ticket. The price of the ticket for this in-person event is €12giving access for a day that may be October 13 or 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM in local time.

If you go on the 13th, it is possible extend the duration of the event one more day with the Add-on corresponding, which we will detail below with the rest:

Raid Lover Addon – 5 €

Up to 12 free Raid passes per day by spinning photodiscs in Gyms 5000 XP gift for completing Raids 3 Extra Candy for capturing Pokémon in Level 5 Raids and Mega Raids 1 Extra Candy++ for capturing Pokémon in Level 5 Raids and Mega Raids

Hatching Lover Plugin– 5 €

Half distance to hatch Eggs Double Stardust per hatch Double XP per hatch Double Candy per hatch

Extra Day Complement – 8 €

Event duration extended by one more day More chances of finding Shiny Pokémon Up to 5 Special Trades per day in Barcelona Stardust cost per trade in Barcelona halved Incense duration extended to 8 hours Lure Module duration extended to 3 hours

Bonus for the purchase of entry

The purchase of a ticket to the Pokémon GO Safari in Barcelona also brings several bonus to the coaches. Let’s see them:

Lure Module duration extended to 4 hours Up to 5 Special Trades per day in the city Stardust cost per trade reduced by 50% Chance to find an exclusive Mini Compass when walking with your Partner Pokémon

Shiny Eevee with Explorer Hat

The Special Research of this event will allow you to obtain a Eevee with Explorer Hat, although you will have several opportunities to get it. The best thing is that this little creature can have forma Shiny and, if you evolve it with 25 Candiesyou can get any of its evolutions with the Explorer’s Hat and, also, in Variocolor form:

Vaporeon with Explorer Hat Jolteon with Explorer Hat Flareon with Explorer Hat Espeon with Explorer Hat Umbreon with Explorer Hat Leafeon with Explorer Hat Glaceon with Explorer Hat Sylveon with Explorer Hat

Special wild Pokémon

Of course, they also appear new Pokémon in the wild when walking the streets of Barcelona. From the list below, the most interesting thing, besides the appearance of Skiddo, is that 19 of the 21 present will be able to leave Variocolor. For them!

Squirtle – Posible Shiny

Sandshrew – Posible Shiny

Ploughing – Posible Shiny

Staryu – Posible Shiny

Magikarp – Posible Shiny

Unown B, C y N – Posible Shiny

Dunsparce – Posible Shiny

Shuckle – Posible Shiny

Hitmontop – Posible Shiny

Loudred – Posible Shiny

All of them – Posible Shiny

Anorith – Posible Shiny

Relicanth – Posible Shiny

Gible – Posible Shiny

Hippopotas – Posible Shiny

Vanillite

Karrablas – Posible Shiny

Stunfish – Posible Shiny

Skiddo – Posible Shiny

Swirlix – Posible Shiny

Sandygast

Egg Pokémon

Los 7 kilometer eggs They will have four very interesting surprises inside, and the best thing is that all the Pokémon that hatch can be Varicolor:

Eevee Explorer Expedition

During the Barcelona Safari celebration, one of the big stars will be the Special Investigation Eevee Explorers. Through this, you will have to visit several points of interest in the town to meet the objectives, having the possibility of meeting an Eevee with an explorer’s hat at each of the points of interest. You will have up to 8 opportunities to achieve it!

This Eevee is separate from the one obtained as part of the special research. Likewise, if the ticket is purchased for the extra day, the total number of opportunities to obtain it will be 16. Perfect to capture it in Shiny form!

