The Blaugrana pay great attention to the detail of their uniforms. The latest one, launched during the Clasico against Real Madrid, is proof of this. So they asked the fans which one was their favorite. The home team received 61.5% of the votes

For a fan, their team’s shirt is more than just an object to wear. It is faith, history, design, a relic, perhaps of unforgettable years in which a particular idol wore it. Barcelona, ​​in this sense, has always had attention to detail for its uniforms. And the latest one launched on the occasion of the Clasico against Real Madrid (28 October), created in collaboration with Spotify and the Rolling Stones, is proof of this. Socios.com decided to launch a survey to Blaugrana fans on the shirt they prefer among the three of the current season: the first, the rossoblù one; the second, all white; and the third, all celestial. For holders of fan tokens, only one was needed to vote. The result was emblematic: with 61.51%, Barcelona fans preferred the home shirt, with red and blue vertical stripes. A duel won by a landslide compared to the other two: the light blue jacket obtained 20.45% of the votes, while the white one obtained 18.05%. The survey lasted one day, and within 24 hours it achieved 25% participation.