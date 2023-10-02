AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors gave the first victory to the Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe with the one-two achieved by the #51 of Rovera/Nielsen/Shwartzman ahead of the #71 of Fuoco/Rigon/Serra in the last round of the Endurance Cup staged in Barcelona.

The Mercedes-AMG of Team AlManar crossed the finish line first, but was punished for an accident on the first lap between Maro Engel and the #63 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx driven by Jordan Pepper, which was sent into the gravel.

Only in the final 20 minutes did the stewards impose a five-second penalty and with the field very compact due to a restart from the Safety Car, the AMG #777 dropped from first to fourth place. This ensured the first podium of the series for the #96 Porsche of Preining/Heinrich/Olsen (Rutronik Racing). It was also the first overall podium for the latest generation 911 GT3 R 992.

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: SRO

Akkodis ASP clinched the Endurance Cup title thanks to fifth place for the #88 Mercedes-AMG. The French team enjoyed a solid lead heading into the weekend and never looked like they could be beaten by the #98 Rowe Racing BMW.

For Marciello and Gounon it is the second title in the Endurance Cup, while Boguslavskiy won the crown for the first time. Marciello and Boguslavskiy also won the overall GTWC Europe drivers’ title today, while Akkodis ASP won the teams championship. In particular, ‘Lello’ is now the only one to boast six overall titles in the SRO series.

The #54 Porsche of Dinamic GT finished sixth overall, followed by the #87 Mercedes-AMG of Akkodis ASP, while the Top10 was completed by the #54 Porsche of Dinamic GT ahead of the #159 McLaren of Garage 59, at Audi #25 of Saintéloc and the aforementioned BMW-Rowe.

Comtoyou Racing secured both Gold Cup titles. The #21 Audi had a problem in the latter stages, but still finished fifth, giving Maxime Soulet and Nicolas Baert the drivers’ crown. Winward Racing was mocked, with the Belgian team triumphing thanks to two victories against one.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy, Jules Gounon

Photo by: SRO

The Boutsen VDS took the race’s Class honours, taking their first Endurance Cup victory in 2023. An important result for the #9 Audi of Panis/Di Folco/Eteki, who remains firmly in contention for the overall title category.

The Mercedes-AMG #157 and #57 of Winward Racing also reached the Gold Cup podium, with the top three in the category finishing in 13th, 14th and 15th place overall.

Grasser Racing captured the Silver Cup titles in style. The Austrian team achieved a one-two with the Lamborghini #58 of Crestani/Tweraser/Neary ahead of the sister #85 of Schmid/Hites/Van Berlo which finished in second place in the drivers’ championship. This is Grasser’s first success since winning the overall Endurance crown in 2017.

The final step of the Silver Cup podium went to the #53 AF Corse Ferrari, exceptionally entered in this weekend’s event. The #56 Dinamic GT Porsche was third, but suffered a nasty accident with less than 20 minutes to go.

Photo by: SRO

Once again this season, the Bronze Cup hung in the balance several times during the race. Victory went to the McLaren #188 of Garage 59 with Ramos/Prette/Chaves, despite a spin in the first hour. Second was the Porsche #91 of Herberth Motorsport, which narrowly missed out on the title, and third was the Porsche #44 CLRT.

Despite justified nervousness in the pits, the Bronze Cup title went to the #93 Sky Tempesta Racing McLaren crew of Chris Froggatt, Jonathan Hui and Eddie Cheever III. Sixth place – the first time they have not finished on the podium this season – allowed them to narrowly claim the Endurance Cup crown.

The Bronze Cup overall titles were won by Alex Malykhin and Pure Rxcing, despite the #911 Porsche not finishing today’s race. The Lithuanian-licensed team has thus secured an automatic invitation to next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Pro-Am was decided before the weekend in favor of Car Collection Motorsport, but the race still produced an interesting result: ST Racing with Rinaldi took their first win of the series. The #38 Ferrari of Tan/Tutumlu López/Hanafin beat the #78 Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport.