Barbie, quarterly boom for Mattel supported by the film

Quarterly boom for Mattel, toy manufacturer, thanks to consumers’ renewed love for the famous Barbie dolls, which have returned to being cult objects after the Barbie film. The success of Hotwheels cars also contributed to the upward numbers. All confirmed by Ynon Kreiz, president and CEO of Mattel who presented the results said that “Consumer demand for our products increased in the quarter. Our results benefited from the success of the Barbie movie, which became a global cultural phenomenon and a milestone for Mattel. We are very well positioned competitively and expect to gain market share in the fourth quarter and throughout the year.”



Sales rose 9% to $1,919 million. But the success only partially covered the sharp decline in the first half of the year and turnover fell by 6%, to 3,820 million, in the first nine months of the year. And Mattel hopes “with all its heart” that the success of the film will have a long wave that will continue over time. The operating result was 474 million dollars (+82 million), although net of non-recurring components it would increase by 108 million, reaching 506 million.

Barbie, the film with record grosses (1.4 billion dollars) in 2023

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 ($1.4 billion). In the quarter considered, Barbie sales reached 884 million dollars (+27%). In the official press release we read that this growth can be attributed in particular to requests for Barbie, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen and Monster High. Barbie alone made $605 million (16%). Great result also for Hot Wheels with sales of around 454 million dollars. The only drops were in Fisher Price and in “action figures”, construction sets and other games. But not all that glitters is gold because the toy business has been in crisis for some time, replaced by electronics and video games. In fact, Mattel, despite the arrival of Christmas, expects stable profits of 5,435 million dollars for the entire year, results practically the same as those of 2022. But all this has not deluded investors who have penalized the shares.

