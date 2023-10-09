Discover the unique keys that have turned the movie Barbie into an unparalleled box office phenomenon

Imagine a world where pink paint is in short supply, where the characters in a movie change costumes more than 30 times and where the filmmakers completely redefine what you thought about a classic toy. This world is more real than you think, and it is encompassed in a single title: Barbie.

We’re not talking about just any toy story. Actually, we are referring to the cinematographic phenomenon that has shaken the box office this year. But what has turned Barbie into a masterpiece of the seventh art?

Box office phenomenon

The film has amassed more than 1.4 billion dollars and has shown that originality remains a critical element in attracting the masses. David Heyman, the film’s producer, offered his reflections: “One of the reasons for the film’s great success is because it is original. There is a real appetite for originality. “Greta Gerwig is a unique artist, and she pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the most collaborative way.”

It is not only the address of Greta Gerwig, but also the impressive performance of Margot Robbie and the stellar cast that includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, among others, which has brought Barbie and Ken to life on the big screen. But beyond the familiar faces, there is the collective effort of a team that has paid attention to every detail, from the artistic direction to the costumes.

From toy to movie star

Created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, Barbie has been much more than a simple toy throughout its history. She has been an astronaut, president and now, the star of a successful movie. This change of medium has shown the character’s ability to adapt and evolve. Furthermore, she is not only an icon of fashion and femininity, but also a mirror of society and its changes. The film version of Barbie captures the essence of this transformation, offering a modern and empowered vision of the character that transcends her plastic origins.

Hollywood has tried to bring toys to movies before, with varying degrees of success. Transformers and GI Joe are notable examples, but Barbie has achieved something that few expected: to be a phenomenon for both children and adults. This success proves that with the right combination of originality, talent and respect for the source material, she can create a masterpiece that captures the imagination of audiences of all ages.

Pink details

Jacqueline Durran, the costume designer, shares that one of the most difficult looks to achieve was Hot skatin Barbie. It required a fresh approach to make the characters look spectacular on the beach in Venice, not an easy challenge. This level of dedication even led to a shortage of pink paint at one point, which speaks to the effort put into every angle of the production.

The plot of the film focuses on how Barbie, bored with her perfect life in Barbie Land, decides to venture into the real world with her boyfriend Ken. It’s not just a superficial plotbut a work rich in themes and emotions, supported by a script co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Still in theaters and soon at home

If you have not yet had the opportunity to be part of this phenomenon, Barbie continues to be shown in cinemas. And for those who prefer the comfort of home, it will be available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD starting October 17, 2023 and also streaming thanks to HBO Max.

With all these elements, it is not surprising that Barbie has become one of the most successful films of all time, not only at the box office but also critically. It is a lesson for Hollywood about the power of originality and collaboration in the world of cinema.